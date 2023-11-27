Westhaven to Host Fourth Annual Tree Lighting on November 27

The fourth annual holiday tree lighting at Westhaven will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 27, at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven, 187 Front Street, Franklin at 6 pm. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights, will be lit by 10-year-old Westhaven resident Ephraim Lober.

Ephraim’s exuberant and loving personality matches the joyous spirit of the season—and his story is quite remarkable. Ephraim is the only person on record to have had his specific combination of three rare genetic disorders. Despite spending more than 139 days in the hospital, contending with a feeding tube and central line, utilizing a wheelchair, and frequent travel to Cincinnati to seek medical care, Ephraim exudes joy and resilience.

Ephraim is a fourth grader at Pearre Creek Elementary School and loves technology, stuffed animals, running his pretend coffee shop, Red Nose Brew, out of his family’s kitchen, and being a wonderful big brother to two-year-old Enoch, who shares two of Ephraim’s three genetic disorders.

Additionally, Ephraim has ridden horses at Saddle Up! in Franklin for more than five years. This fall, Saddle Up! produced a documentary sharing Ephraim’s story and his journey with horseback riding, “The One and Only Ephraim Lober,” which aired on Nashville Public Television. Additionally, The Tennessean shared parts of Ephraim’s story earlier this year.

At the tree lighting event, Ephraim will have the honor of imparting holiday cheer to the community as he officially ushers in the holiday season in Westhaven with the illumination of the tree. Ephraim will be joined by his parents, David and Mackenzie Lober, and brother, Enoch.

Following the tree lighting, caroling leaders and longtime Westhaven residents Keith and Janna Landry will combine their love of engaging with the community and their passion for music to conduct holiday caroling around the tree.

The evening of celebration will include additional entertainment and treats:

Live music performed by Anthony Michael, former music teacher at Pearre Creek Elementary School

Cupcakes and brownies for purchase from Gigi’s Cupcakes

Hot chocolate available for purchase from Sweethaven

Apple cider and coffee for purchase from High Brow Coffee

Southern Land Company has planned the event as a way for the community to come together in the spirit of joy and peace. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.