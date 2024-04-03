Westhaven to Host Fourth Annual 5K Memory Run

The Westhaven Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization run by Southern Land Company’s master-planned community residents, will host its annual 5k Memory Run in Franklin’s Westhaven community on the first Saturday in April. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 6th. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., the 5K begins at 8 a.m., and the kids’ run begins at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $35 per person for the 5k run and $20 for the kids’ one-mile fun run. Day-of registration is $40 for the 5k run. The route will take registrants through the Westhaven neighborhood. Anyone interested in participating can register online here, or at the event. Additionally, anyone unable to attend the event can also make donations here.

This year will mark the fourth 5k Memory Run at Westhaven. Since the inaugural race in 2019, the past three events have raised $51,000 in contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. (While The Westhaven Foundation intended to host the event in 2020 and 2021, it had to be canceled both years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)