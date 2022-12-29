Westhaven Neighborhood Receives National Design Award

Westhaven, a Southern Land Company (SLC) master-planned community, has won a national design award for the Mixed-Use Community, Single-Family: Community category in the 2022 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Award levels, including platinum, gold and silver, as well as Best in Region and Of the Year recipients, will be announced at the virtual award ceremony held during the 2023 International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are extremely honored that Westhaven has been recognized for a Best in American Living™ Award,” said Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO. “This community is a beautiful, sustainable work of art that has evolved over the last 20 years. We designed Westhaven to foster connection among neighbors and the greater community while also embracing the Middle Tennessee landscape. We are proud to see those qualities celebrated through this distinguished accolade.”

Designed, developed, and managed by SLC, a Nashville-based national real estate developer of master-planned, single-family, multifamily, and mixed-use communities, Westhaven features a traditional neighborhood design. Residences include single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums, all envisioned by SLC’s in-house design group and brought to life by SLC Homes (SLC’s in-house homebuilding group), Ford Classic Homes, Legend Homes, Stonegate Homes, Zurich Homes, and Carbine and Associates.

Superior design standards, world-class amenities, and a commitment to sustainability are hallmarks of Westhaven. Generous front porches on each home, carefully landscaped streetscapes and sidewalks, and abundant green spaces welcome residents and visitors. Residents enjoy a variety of resort-style amenities, including Westhaven Golf Club, several pools, fitness centers and a movement studio, tennis and pickleball courts, and more. To promote sustainability within the community, both Westhaven and Westhaven Golf Club are served by effluent water for all irrigation and common areas.

Outdoor activity and opportunities for togetherness are pillars of the community, too. More than nine miles of nature trails are accessible from the heart of the neighborhood. The Village Center features an array of restaurant and retail offerings and gathering spaces. A calendar of signature community events and celebrations events further encourage connection with neighbors.

Upon completion, Westhaven will consist of more than 3,400 residences. Additionally, a section of the neighborhood will be dedicated to an age-restricted active adult community with 200 for-sale residences and 200 rental residences.

Now in its 39th year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.

Buying a home is often the most significant purchase people will make in their lifetime, and BALA winners spotlight what building industry professionals need to know to set their project apart and hit the right mark with today’s highly educated and discerning home buyers.

Additional Information about the BALA program can be found at www.bestinamericanliving.com. The 2022 Winners Portfolio, featuring design trends and project photographs, will be available online immediately following the ceremony.

