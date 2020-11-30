Westhaven Hosts Tree Lighting Monday Night

The Westhaven community in Franklin will have a tree lighting tonight, Monday, November 30.

The lighting of the tree will take place at 6:30 pm with live music until 8 pm.

Visit the tree across from the coffee shop High Brow Brew, which will stay open later tonight serving coffee, hot chocolate, and more.

The Westhaven community is off New Hwy 96W, about 3 miles west of downtown Franklin. High Brow Brew is located at 188 Front St #102, Franklin.

In case you missed it, the City of Franklin held a virtual tree lighting on Thanksgiving Day. Watch it below.

