Westhaven Golf Club’s Kim Williams ties for seventh at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Kim Williams, LPGA Golf Instructor at Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, Tennessee, tied for

seventh at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open held at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield,

Connecticut July 29 – August 1. The 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship was won by World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam at 12-under par (276), with Williams finishing at 2-over par (290).

“I was delighted to be reminded of the excitement of playing in a USGA event, having had the privilege of competing in over 15 U.S. Women’s Opens as both an amateur and professional,” said Williams. “Most of all, it was extremely gratifying to receive the support and good wishes from the wonderful members of Westhaven Golf Club. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open with my many friends and supporters at Westhaven.”

Williams, 58, shot even par 72 in the first, second and fourth rounds and a 2-over 74 during the third round. During Sunday’s final round Williams had three straight birdies on 16, 17 and 18 to jump into the top 10. She finished the tournament fourth in total putts (118) and seventh in total driving distance with a 231.9-yard average. A total of 120 female professional or amateur golfers, age 50 and above, competed in the Championship.

Williams has been the LPGA Golf Instructor at Westhaven Golf Club’s Golf Performance Center since 2019. She joined the LPGA Tour in 1987 and competed regularly on the professional tour through 2012. Prior to arriving at Westhaven Golf Club Williams taught at the GolfDC Academy in Washington, D.C. and GOLFTEC in Brentwood, Tenn.

“Everyone at the club could not be prouder of what Kim has accomplished,” said Westhaven

Golf Club General Manager Mark Lammi, Master PGA Professional. “She is so dedicated to

helping our members improve every day, and the fact that she was able to go back out and

compete at such a high level is a testament to her incredible work ethic.”

Learn more about Westhaven Golf Club at golfwesthaven.com. Learn more about the Golf

Performance Center at golfperformancecenterwesthaven.com. Westhaven Golf Club is located at 4000 Golf Club Lane | Franklin, Tennessee 37064.