Westhaven Golf Club Reopens Following Five-Month Enhancement Project

Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, Tennessee reopened to member play on Friday, September 24, following a five-month greens renovation and enhancement project. Open since 2009, Westhaven Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Associates. This summer’s renovation included the redesign of six new greens, a newly designed practice putting green, and a conversion of all putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass. Golf course architect and former Augusta National Superintendent Billy Fuller oversaw the green complex redesign project. Phase II of the project will take place next summer when five green complexes will be redesigned and renovated.

Westhaven Golf Club celebrated the course’s reopening with a series of events and tournaments, including the Tom Skube Memorial Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26. On May 13, 2021, Tom Skube, the Vice President of Single-Family Development at Southern Land Company (the developer of Westhaven and Westhaven Golf Club), passed away at the age of 49. Skube was actively involved in the golf course renovation planning and approval process. The Memorial Tournament, as well as a weekend raffle, will serve as fundraisers for the Skube children’s college savings fund that was established after his passing.

“I am very pleased with the results of our first phase,” said Westhaven Golf Club General Manager Mark Lammi, PGA Master Professional. “Billy Fuller’s new green complex designs will both excite the more skilled players and give the higher handicap golfers better playability. Southern Land’s commitment to a full conversion of putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass will give us one of the most complete golf experiences in the Southeast. The opportunity to honor Tom Skube and his impact on this project is also very special to me. He was one of the most wonderful, humble, and caring gentlemen I have ever had the pleasure of working with, and we are proud to support his children this way.”

Located just south of Nashville in Franklin, Westhaven Golf Club is located adjacent to the Westhaven master-planned community, developed by Southern Land Company. The core-golf design blends seamlessly with the surrounding hills and ridgelines of western Williamson County earning the club national recognition for outstanding design from both GolfWeek and Golf Digest.

The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven is open to the public for fittings and instruction. The state-of-the-art facility provides members and guests the opportunity to practice year-round with indoor and outdoor facilities. With four bays – two for instruction (equipped with TrackMan technology), one for the Master Clubfitter, and the fourth for the area’s only PXG Fitting Studio – the facility is the largest of its kind in the Nashville area.

For more information on Westhaven Golf Club, visit www.golfwesthaven.com or call (615) 224-2990.

About Westhaven

Southern Land Company, the developer of Westhaven, creates unique communities, considering the best use of the land and what consumers and neighbors want. Offering a fully integrated platform, the Southern Land Company team includes best-in-class developers, architects, builders, marketers, and community liaisons. Westhaven is built on the principals of Traditional Neighborhood Design and showcases community living at its finest, including a mixture of single-family homes, townhomes, villas, and condominiums. At completion the community will be home to more than 3,500 families in the quaint town of Franklin, Tenn., just south of Nashville. For more information, visit www.westhavenTN.com or contact Westhaven Realty at 615-599-1764.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 590-plus locations around the globe, including managing 640-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 610-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Indigo Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. Troon-affiliated properties include Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, California; Yas Links Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates; The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia; and Lake of Isles in North Stonington, Connecticut. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Troon Chronicles, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.