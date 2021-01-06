Westhaven Golf Club Members Have Access to Golf Beyond Westhaven

Westhaven Golf Club is owned by Southern Land Company and since 2018 the club has been managed by Troon – the world’s largest professional club management company. Troon provides services to over 470+ golf courses around the world with the goal to create extraordinary guest and member experiences through personalized service, consistency, and uncompromising attention to detail.

Troon Privé includes all the private clubs under Troon management. Members of Troon Privé clubs receive exclusive access to extraordinary golf and lifestyle benefits throughout the world including access to Troon Privé courses and amenities, and opportunities to experience Troon Golf resort and daily fee locations at preferred rates. Plus, all members of Troon Privé clubs receive exclusive benefits with Avis Rental Cars, Ship Sticks, entertainment venues, marinas and golf performance training.

“With so many people moving to the area, many come from other Troon courses or are familiar with Troon as a golf course management company” says Hollie West, Director of Membership at Westhaven. “For prospects who have never are heard of Troon, learning that they would have access to Troon properties around the world can be an extra incentive for them to join the golf club.”

Westhaven members have recently played at Troon Privé properties both close to home and across the country:

Vanderbilt Legends – Franklin, TN

Cimarron Hills – Georgetown, TX

West Bay – Estero, FL

Troon North – Scottsdale, AZ

La Quinta Resort – Palm Springs, CA

Westhaven Member Rick Fagnani shared, “During an extended stay in LaQuinta, CA, I used the Troon Privé website to book tee times at both private and resort golf clubs. The process was easy, the rates were significantly discounted, and we played several top-notch courses. Overall, I find the benefits of Troon Privé membership to be very compelling.”

There are Troon properties in Mexico/Caribbean/Latin America as well as around the world in Australia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Germany and Greece, India, Kingdom of Bahrain, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates.

Click here to view a short video about Troon Privé

Click here to learn more about the Troon Privé benefits

Join Westhaven Golf Club and enjoy exclusive member benefits and access to all the Troon Privé properties across the world.

Learn more about Westhaven Golf Club at golfwesthaven.com. Westhaven Golf Club is located at 4000 Golf Club Lane | Franklin, Tennessee 37064.