Westhaven Foundation to Host Third 5K Memory Run

The Westhaven Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization run by residents at Southern Land Company’s Westhaven master-planned community, will host its annual 5k Memory Run on April 1 in Westhaven. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter.

Registration costs $35 per person for the 5k run and $20 for the kids’ one-mile fun run.

The route will take registrants through the Westhaven neighborhood. Anyone interested in participating can register online here, or at the event. Additionally, anyone unable to attend the event can also make donations here.

This year will mark the third 5k Memory Run at Westhaven. The inaugural race was held in 2019 and resulted in a $17,000 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association; and the second race, which took place in 2022, resulted in a $20,000 donation. (While The Westhaven Foundation intended to host the event in 2020 and 2021 as well, it had to be cancelled both years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The race begins at the Westhaven Residents Club, 401 Cheltenham Avenue, in Franklin.

Here’s the timeline for the event:

Saturday, April 1, 2023

6:30 a.m. – Registration begins

8:00 a.m. – 5k run begins

9:00 a.m. – Kids’ fun run begins

10:00 a.m. – Event ends