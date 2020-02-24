On Wednesday, February 12 , the Westhaven Foundation presented a check for $53,000 to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, representing proceeds from the 2019 Concert 4 The Cure (C4TC) to support pediatric cancer research at the hospital.

The 14th annual C4TC took place on September 7, 2019, on the great lawn of the Residents’ Center in Westhaven, a Southern Land Company (SLC) community. The night featured a mix of popular bands, an extensive silent auction, great food and the promise of raising vital dollars for pediatric cancer research.

“This is an incredibly important event to so many people in Franklin, and especially within Westhaven where multiple families have dealt directly with childhood cancer,” said Matt Magallanes, VP of Business Development at SLC and board member of the Westhaven Foundation. “Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital does world-renowned work that the Foundation, Southern Land Company and so many sponsors, volunteers and concert attendees are honored to support.”

Concert 4 the Cure was founded by the Stacey family and has drawn wide support throughout the Middle Tennessee area. The annual event takes place in the Westhaven Community of Franklin, TN, and is presented by the Westhaven Foundation.

Proceeds from the Concert 4 The Cure fund discovery grants at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Discovery grants provide seed funding for cancer researchers to pursue bold ideas in the lab that can lead to breakthrough discoveries in the fight against cancer. Findings from preliminary research supported by these grants are essential to obtain funding from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other federal agencies that grant millions every year to support cancer research.

Since 2005, Concert 4 the Cure has raised more than $800,000. For more on C4TC, follow The Westhaven Foundation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/westhavenfoundation/