Westhaven Community in Franklin to Host Tree Lighting Event

To welcome the spirit of the season, Southern Land Company (SLC), the developer of master-planned community Westhaven in Franklin, will host ceremonial Christmas tree lightings at each community on Monday, Dec. 1.

Westhaven’s sixth annual tree lighting marks the continuation of a beloved tradition embraced by homeowners, family, friends, and members of the surrounding Franklin and Middle Tennessee communities. This year’s honorary tree lighters, Dana Hardy—who was honored by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson at Westhaven’s 2025 Porchfest—and Mark McCutcheon, have been consistent advocates for Westhaven through their various volunteer efforts and their time on The Westhaven Foundation Board. Following the tree lighting, classic caroling around the tree will be led by Janna and Keith Landry. Attendees can enjoy sweet treats and hot beverages from several local vendors throughout the evening.

Westhaven Tree Lighting-6 pm

Magli Green at Westhaven

Near 187 Front Street

Franklin, TN 37064

Street parking is available throughout the Village Center and Westhaven.

