On Saturday, March 21, residents of the Westhaven community in Franklin, found a creative way to enjoy the outdoors and safely socialize with their neighbors.

An idea that started on the residents’ Facebook page was quickly put into action. Everyone was encouraged to get out on their porches and talk with their neighbors from a safe distance, or even entertain them with music, their pets or other interests they could show off. Dozens of residents took the opportunity to go on long walks and see all the “entertainers” while doing so.

In the Facebook post, it stated it was a spontaneous “event” to inspire us to get out of the house to connect with friends, say hello, wave, be silly, show off our pets, and enjoy life while being safe and social distancing.

Ways that neighbors were encouraged to participate:

1. Be on your porch; Wave at passers-by, tell a joke, play live music, play your favorite songs, wear a funny hat, do a skit. Be creative.

2. Go for a stroll, jog, or bicycle through Westhaven to say hello to friends, wave at friendly neighbors, reconnect.

3. Text your friends as you walk by their houses and tell them to wave at you. Leave flowers on a neighbor’s porch.

Being outdoors with your family is healthy and while being safe for social distancing. Let’s celebrate life together and take advantage of the design of our community, our sidewalks, porches and parks!

Take a look at photos and video from the Westhaven Facebook page.