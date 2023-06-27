West Nile Detected in Captured Mosquitoes in Southeast Nashville

Pest management in Nashville recently captured mosquitoes that were infected with the West Nile Virus, the Metro Public Health Department confirmed on June 27.

In the past week, the health department says a trap captured the infected mosquitoes specifically in the Southeast Nashville area near the intersection of Anderson Road and Bell Road (37217.)

No human cases have been reported.

The health department is ensuring those who live in the area get information about limiting mosquitos on their property and keeping themselves safe. The department will also apply a larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present to limit more mosquitos from reproducing.