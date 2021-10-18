Wesley Mortgage Teams Up with Tennessee Titans to Honor Nashville Community Heroes

Wesley Mortgage, LLC, the “Official Mortgage Provider of the Tennessee Titans”, has partnered with the Titans to celebrate community heroes from the greater Nashville

community at each home game for the 2021-2022 season. Musicians on Call will be recognized at the Titans game versus the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“As Middle Tennessee’s local mortgage company, we’re thrilled to highlight the people and organizations who are making a difference in our community,” said Ed Wallace, President of Wesley Mortgage. “We live and work here, so we see the daily impact these community heroes make in our city and region. We want to thank them for the hard work and sacrifice it takes to serve Middle Tennessee.”

Wesley Mortgage and the Titans have already honored two community heroes this season: Bishop Marcus Campbell of Nashville’s Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and the Hispanic Family Foundation. Musicians on Call, which brings live and pre-recorded music to the bedside of patients in healthcare facilities, will be the third honoree on Monday.

Campbell, who was honored during the Titans’ Sept. 12 home opener, is the founder of the G.A.N.G. program for juveniles and runs a yearly camp for students whose parents can’t afford traditional summer camp programs. More than 200 area children attend each year and enjoy field trips as well as breakfast and lunch, which Campbell personally cooks. In addition, Campbell and his congregation actively work to support and engage the community, including giving away more than 500 Christmas gifts each year, opening the church as a disaster relief site and hosting more than 90 Nashville-area students for virtual school, aiding parents who needed to work and couldn’t stay home with their children.

Located in Plaza Mariachi Music City, the Hispanic Family Foundation is a local nonprofit that provides programs that strengthen the Nashville Hispanic community, focusing on economics, social services, advocacy and culture. The nonprofit, which was honored during the Titans’ Sept. 26 game, also offers a variety of educational and arts programs for adults and children and helps to connect community members with mental health and sexual assault counseling.

“At Wesley Mortgage, it’s our desire to invest back into the lives of the people who make our community and our region stand out,” Wallace said. “Bishop Marcus Campbell and the Hispanic Family Foundation embody that desire to invest in others. We are pleased to now recognize Musicians on Call for their great work in bringing the healing power of music those hospitalized.”

Wesley Mortgage will continue to celebrate community heroes throughout the 2021-2022 season. Wesley Mortgage focuses on maximizing technology to create a streamlined approach to mortgage lending. Using configurable technologies to capture employment, deposit and other verifications necessary in the mortgage approval process, Wesley Mortgage aims to deliver faster approvals than traditional lenders.

More information on the company, based in Franklin, Tenn., can be found at

www.WesleyMortgage.com.