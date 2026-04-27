Wendy’s Sweet and Sour Sauce Is Back

Wendy’s Sweet and Sour dipping sauce is back at participating U.S. restaurants starting April 27, 2026 — but its future depends entirely on fan support. The beloved sauce returns after a nearly seven-month absence, brought back by a wave of social media demand from loyal Wendy’s fans. More Eat & Drink News

Why Wendy’s Brought Back Sweet and Sour Sauce

The return wasn’t a quiet menu update — it was a direct response to fans. Thousands of social media comments, posts, and tags made it clear that customers wanted their Sweet and Sour sauce back. Wendy’s leaned into that passion by partnering with sauce superfan and social media creator Jaz Smith (@JustJazzyIDK) to help announce the comeback.

“No dream is too big,” said Jaz Smith. “We asked for Sweet and Sour sauce and Wendy’s delivered!”

How Long Is the Sweet and Sour Sauce Available at Wendy’s

The sauce is back for a limited time only, and whether it stays on the menu permanently is up to fans. Wendy’s is asking customers to order the sauce and engage with their official Instagram post by liking, commenting, and sharing to show support for a permanent return.

What to Order With Wendy’s Sweet and Sour Sauce

Sweet and Sour sauce pairs well with several Wendy’s menu staples, including:

Wendy’s Tendys™

Chicken nuggets

Hot & Crispy Fries

The sauce can be added on to any meal order at participating locations.

What Other Dipping Sauces Does Wendy’s Offer

Sweet and Sour rejoins Wendy’s full six-sauce lineup, giving fans plenty of dipping options alongside the returning favorite:

Wendy’s Signature

Sweet Chili

Scorchin’ Hot

Creamy Ranch

Honey BBQ

Honey Mustard

Where to Get Wendy’s Sweet and Sour Sauce

The sauce is available now at participating Wendy’s restaurants across the United States. Availability may vary by location, so fans are encouraged to check their nearest Wendy’s to confirm.

Source: Wendy’s