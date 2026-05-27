Wendy’s New Spicy Jalapeño Menu Items

Cravers of spice, meet your new morning go-to. With spring in full swing, Wendy’s is warming things up with a fresh lineup of jalapeño menu items, bringing a spicy upgrade to breakfast and beyond. More Eat & Drink News

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What’s New at Wendy’s for Breakfast?

Wendy’s recently launched two bold, limited-time jalapeño breakfast items ready to shake up your morning routine.

Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes: A craveable upgrade on the Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes fans already love, topped with creamy Swiss cheese sauce, crispy bacon strips, and jalapeños for that perfect kick.

Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuits: Choose between the Jalapeño Sausage Biscuit or Jalapeño Bacon Biscuit. Each features a warm biscuit, fresh-cracked grade A egg, melted American cheese, and jalapeños.

Does Wendy’s Have Jalapeño Items for Lunch, Dinner, or Late-Night?

Yes. Wendy’s also launched the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger, extending this bold flavor offering beyond breakfast. The burger is made with Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef and topped with creamy ranch and spicy jalapeños for a balance of heat and cool, tangy flavor.

How Can I Order Wendy’s New Jalapeño Menu Items?

These items are available for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy’s restaurants and on the Wendy’s app. Try them before they’re gone.

Source: Wendy’s