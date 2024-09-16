Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty is Back

September 12, 2024 – We all have moments when we could use a moment of escape from our busy lives. That’s what Frosty Time™ is for. This sweet signature Wendy’s® dessert is thick enough to use a spoon, yet still smooth enough to drink through a straw. Simply pick your flavor – whether you’re a classic Chocolate Frosty® fan or are game to try a seasonally-inspired Frosty flavor, we have you covered with this beloved sweet treat!

Vanilla Frosty is Back from Vacay

Vanilla Frosty is officially back from her Frosty Time away. The classic, the one and only Vanilla Frosty has returned to Wendy’s, and we know Frosty fans are over the spoon excited. Take a moment to enjoy this cool, creamy and refreshing Vanilla Frosty alongside the Classic Chocolate Frosty. Vanilla Frosty may be back from vacay now, but who knows when she may take off next once a seasonal flavor comes back in town. Frosty fanatics, get it while you can!

What Frosty Flavors does Wendy’s have?

Wendy’s is always exploring limited-time menu additions to our Frosty lineup, bringing our fans the most craveable flavors of the season. We’ve brought you summertime Strawberry Frosty, fall-inspired Pumpkin Frosty, springtime Orange Dreamsicle Frosty and just said goodbye to our -berry sweet treat Triple Berry Frosty. For now, (while you anticipate what else we might have up our sleeve), fans can enjoy the classics: Vanilla Frosty and Chocolate Frosty at a Wendy’s near you!

Craving More Ways to Enjoy Frosty Flavors?

The Wendy’s Frosty is iconic – sweet, creamy and uniquely Wendy’s. Looking for more ways to enjoy your favorite Wendy’s treat? Vanilla Frosty Cream Cold Brew is available all year long, even when the Vanilla Frosty is MIA. Fans can enjoy a Frosty Cream Cold Brew all day long alongside our decadent caramel and sweet chocolate Frosty Cream Cold Brew flavors.

Is the Frosty a Dessert, a Drink or a Dip?

The Frosty can be all three! With a consistency that falls somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, the Frosty was created to be eaten with a spoon. But if you prefer to let your Frosty melt a bit to enjoy it with a straw, we won’t stop you. There are also those who like to dip their Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries in a Frosty for the ultimate sweet and salty experience. When it comes to how to enjoy this iconic dessert, we say, “you do you.”

History of the Frosty

The Frosty dairy dessert has been a Wendy’s menu staple for more than 50 years. The Frosty was one of five original Wendy’s menu items, which are all proudly still on the menu today. This signature treat was co-created in 1969 by Fred Kappus, CEO of Kappus Company, an Ohio-based foodservice equipment distributor, and Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas. Dave was looking for a frozen dairy treat to put on his new hamburger restaurant menu. He thought since Fred sold ice cream machines, he might have an idea for a recipe. That hunch was correct and the Frosty was born. Over half a century later, Kappus still supplies Frosty machines to Wendy’s restaurants around the world.

