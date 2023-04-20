Wendy’s to Offer Special ‘Mercury Menu’

Mercury in Retrograde starts this week but there’s no need to panic! Wendy’s is helping fans survive Mercury in Retrograde with four fresh weeks of out-of-this-world ‘Mercury Menu.’

From Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 14, Wendy’s is turning on a new fan-favorite deal each week, available via mobile ordering. From Hot & Crispy Fries to the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Wendy’s has your cravings covered with its menu lineup. Some would say it’s written in the stars!

Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ Deals:

·Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23:

BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with purchase*

·Monday, April 24 – Sunday, April 30:

FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase*

·Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7:

FREE 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with purchase*

·Monday, May 8 – Sunday, May 14:

FREE Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase*