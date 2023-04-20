Wendy’s to Offer Special ‘Mercury Menu’

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Wendy\\’s

Mercury in Retrograde starts this week but there’s no need to panic! Wendy’s is helping fans survive Mercury in Retrograde with four fresh weeks of out-of-this-world ‘Mercury Menu.’

From Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 14, Wendy’s is turning on a new fan-favorite deal each week, available via mobile ordering. From Hot & Crispy Fries to the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Wendy’s has your cravings covered with its menu lineup. Some would say it’s written in the stars!

Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ Deals:

·Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23:
BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with purchase*

·Monday, April 24 – Sunday, April 30:
FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase*

·Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7:
FREE 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with purchase*

·Monday, May 8 – Sunday, May 14:
FREE Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase*

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: April 20, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here