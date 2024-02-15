Wendy’s to Add New Cinnabon Pull-Apart to Breakfast Menu

Wake up to the delicious flavors of a cinnamon roll in every bite with Wendy’s® new Cinnabon® Pull-Apart!

As Wendy’s approaches its fourth breakfast anniversary, we are excited to show up for our fans in a way that only Wendy’s can. That’s right, Wendy’s is partnering with Cinnabon to bring a new morning delight to breakfast menus nationwide: the Cinnabon Pull-Apart! Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks first brought sweetness to our breakfast menu in 2022, and the Cinnabon Pull-Apart is a fitting next addition.

Rolling into restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, this new, aromatic innovation will take fans down memory lane with each bite, and you can only get it at your local Wendy’s.

Wendy’s new Cinnabon Pull-Apart is a sweet treat that takes the nostalgic, classic cinnamon roll and transforms the ooey gooey center into bite-sized pieces for fans to pull apart and share (or keep all to themselves – we won’t judge). It’s truly all about the one-of-a-kind, fun breakfast experience this new product provides our fans, all while giving them something sweet to satisfy their morning cravings – and it’s the perfect complement to any of our savory breakfast items. Not to mention, it’s flavor innovation you can’t find anywhere else.

The great thing about a Cinnabon Pull-Apart is that you can pair it with anything. Craving sweet and savory? You can have it all at Wendy’s beginning Monday, February 26!

Start with a savory breakfast sandwich and finish with a Cinnabon Pull-Apart to get all your breakfast fixings at once. Or, double down on the sweet treats by pairing with a Vanilla Frosty® Cream Cold Brew for a symphony of bold, yet indulgent flavor profiles.

Source: Wendy’s

