Wendy’s Releases New Pretzel Bun Baconator

Wendy’s introduces a fresh take on its beloved Baconator with the debut of the innovative Pretzel Baconator.

This delectable creation boasts a generous half-pound of never-frozen beef, featuring two succulent patties, complemented by the richness of American cheese, six strips of applewood-smoked bacon, and the perfect blend of ketchup and mayo—all enveloped in Wendy’s distinctive pretzel bun.

Indulge in the limited-time offering of the Pretzel Baconator at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide.

