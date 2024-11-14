Wendy’s Refreshes Their Taco Salad

By
Michael Carpenter
-

The restaurant offers premium salads featuring its signature lettuce blend:

Their Taco Salad combines zesty salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, tortilla strips, and signature chili.

The Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad presents grilled chicken, tomatoes, cheddar, eggs, applewood bacon, crispy onions, and ranch dressing.

Their Parmesan Caesar Salad features crisp romaine topped with grilled chicken, Italian cheeses, Parmesan croutons, and Caesar dressing.

The Apple Pecan Salad brings fresh apples, cranberries, roasted pecans, blue cheese, and grilled chicken.

Dressing Options Include:

  • Pomegranate Vinaigrette
  • Zesty Salsa
  • Ranch
  • Caesar

