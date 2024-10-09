Wendy’s Offers Refreshing Soft Drinks for Just a Dollar

Wendy’s is bringing buck beverages to provide fans with great value – all day, every day across the country. For a limited time, Wendy’s® is making sips even more refreshing with $1 any size soft drinks nationwide with no additional purchase necessary*. Wendy’s lets soft drink enthusiasts explore a variety of beverages available – from classic favorites to unique delights, Wendy’s is here to make sure fans can experience all their favorites at a great value. With more than 100 drink options to choose from, discover a new favorite go-to on Coca-Cola Freestyle® dispensers at Wendy’s nationwide. There’s nothing more refreshing than that first sip of a crisp, ice-cold Coca-Cola® or the zesty hit of a Sprite® – and it tastes even better when it’s just a buck!

WHERE & WHEN:

Whatever soft drink, whichever size, whenever fans need it! Whether it’s 6:57 a.m. or 3:30 p.m., or somewhere in between, fans can enjoy $1 soft drinks all day and satisfy their thirst at a value they can feel good about.

HOW:

For a limited time, fans can get their hands on $1 any size soft drinks at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, in-app or online at wendys.com. Fans can even get creative with their soft drink pairings. Honey Buddy with Mello Yello® Peach, go head! Dave’s Single with Cherry Vanilla Coke®, sounds delicious! Spicy Ghost Pepper Saucy Nuggs with Sprite® Pineapple, maybe not everyone’s style but it’s your order!

WHY:

Wendy’s adds a little fun to the soft drink experience with Coca-Cola Freestyle® dispensers, available in the drive thru and in the dining room, allowing fans to create custom soft drink combinations. Fans can choose flavors like cherry, grape and vanilla and add it to their favorite brand to create the ultimate beverage experience. Wendy’s has been committed to giving customers quality experiences at great prices since its founding over 50 years ago and that promise to our fans remains the same today. Fans deserve to have delicious food, complete with a refreshing beverage, at a price they can feel good about. Wendy’s $1 soft drinks give fans exactly what they crave at a great value, all day, every day for a limited time. Wendy’s knows sometimes all fans need is a refreshing drink at an affordable price. And that’s something to raise a glass to!

