Wendy’s New Thin Mints Frosty is the Perfect Pairing for Girl Scout Cookie Season

Feb. 20, 2025 – Wendy’s® is taking its iconic Frosty® to the next level with a new Thin Mints™-inspired treat that’s equal parts cool and creamy, mint and chocolate. Wendy’s, as a licensed partner of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), is serving up the limited-time Thin Mints Frosty in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide beginning Feb. 21*. The newest sweet treat will be available just in time to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, when Girl Scout Cookies® are widely available across the country.

This Girl Scout Cookie season, Wendy’s is offering more ways to support local Girl Scout troops. As a national boothing partner of GSUSA’s, more than 4,200 Wendy’s restaurants nationwide are ready to host Girl Scouts throughout cookie season to help local troops reach their goals. To enjoy the Thin Mints Frosty while stocking up on Girl Scout Cookies, fans can find their nearest participating Wendy’s restaurant on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

“Seeing our iconic Thin Mints paired with Wendy’s Frosty is a testament to the power of the Cookie Program and millions of Girl Scouts who have made Thin Mints so popular,” said Wendy Lou, Chief Revenue Officer of GSUSA. “We are so thankful for the support from thousands of Wendy’s franchisees who are giving our girls the opportunity to have cookie booths at their restaurants where they can put their entrepreneurial prowess to use.”

Celebrate Girl Scout Cookie season the Wendy’s way with the Thin Mints Frosty available for a limited time in Wendy’s restaurants nationwide or through Wendy’s mobile app. The fun doesn’t stop there! Beginning Feb. 24, fans can enjoy even more exclusively in the Wendy’s mobile app with the interactive game, Thin Mints Frosty Adventure, complete with the chance to win food prizes daily and be entered into a sweepstakes for the possibility to win up to $10,000**.

The Thin Mints Frosty is a sweet brand collaboration between Wendy’s and GSUSA celebrating the power of entrepreneurship, beloved sweet treats and connecting to local communities. Cheers to Frosty, fun and friendship!

Source: Wendy’s

