Wendy’s March Madness Deals

As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, we’re celebrating our commitment to fresh, never frozen beef* by giving fans incredible offers on the iconic Dave’s Single and Dave’s Double in the Wendy’s app. To score the Dave’s Single for $1 or the Dave’s Double for $2 through April 10th**, head to the offers section in your Wendy’s app and apply the offer to your next mobile order.

Wendy’s serves up the best tasting burgers in the game to fuel basketball fanatics through every week of the tournament. Since day one, Dave Thomas set the standard for quality hamburgers, with the square patty as a symbol of Wendy’s commitment to never cut corners and provide only the best for our customers.

Today, the best tasting hamburger still starts with fresh, never frozen beef, often stacked with our beloved Applewood smoked bacon, cooked daily. In fact, Wendy’s continues to lead the category in most bacon cheeseburgers sold. From our Made to Crave menu featuring the limited-time only Pretzel Baconator ® to our Big Bacon Classic® and Jr. Cheeseburger, Wendy’s has a hamburger fit to fuel every fan’s watch party cravings.

What are you waiting for? Get your game on and score your $1 Dave’s Single and $2 Dave’s Double in the Wendy’s app now through April 10th.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

**Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Limit one (1) qualifying item per redemption, one time use. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. Not valid in a combo or with any other offer. App download and account registration required. See offers in the Wendy’s App for full details.

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink