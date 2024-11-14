Wendy’s Introduces New Salted Caramel Frosty

We all have moments when we could use a moment of escape from our busy lives. That’s what Frosty Time™ is for. This sweet signature Wendy’s® dessert is thick enough to use a spoon, yet still smooth enough to drink through a straw. Simply pick your flavor – whether you’re a classic Chocolate Frosty® fan or are game to try a seasonally-inspired Frosty flavor, we have you covered with this beloved sweet treat!

Fall in Love with Wendy’s New Salted Caramel Frosty

Happy fall! Wendy’s is back with an autumn-inspired Frosty flavor for a spoonful of warm and cozy comfort in every chilly bite. The new Salted Caramel Frosty* begins with the iconic Vanilla Frosty base combined with notes of rich, salty caramel perfectly balanced by Wendy’s smooth Frosty texture. Take a moment to enjoy this cool, creamy and indulgent Salted Caramel Frosty alongside the Classic Chocolate Frosty. The new Salted Caramel Frosty will replace the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time… Who knows what flavor innovation is coming next! Frosty fanatics, get it while you can.

Source: Wendy’s

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email