Wendy’s Gets Spicy with New Takis-Inspired Menu Partnership

June 17, 2025 – Meet this summer’s fiercest duo: Wendy’s® iconic Spicy Chicken Sandwich and fan-favorite snack brand Takis® join forces to create the limited-time Takis Fuego™ Meal, which features the Takis® Fuego™ Chicken Sandwich and Takis-inspired Fuego™ Fries. Wendy’s fans can get their hands on the collaboration in U.S. restaurants on June 20, and in Canada restaurants starting June 30.

Wendy’s is giving fans a whole new take on Takis, combining Wendy’s perfectly seasoned Spicy Chicken filet topped with crushed Takis Fuego® chips, Chili Lime Sauce, creamy corn spread and a cheddar cheese sauce to create a one-of-a-kind sandwich that is equal parts spicy, crunchy and savory. The Takis takeover doesn’t stop there! Fans can shake up their meal with Wendy’s new Fuego™ Fries, inspired by Takis®, taking Wendy’s classic Hot & Crispy Fries and tossing them in a tangy chili lime seasoning served in a custom-made tear away bag to allow easier access to the fries, perfect for sharing… or not. Available as the Takis Fuego™ Meal or a la carte, heat seekers can add even more Takis punch to their meal with a bag of Takis Fuego® chips that are only available in the Takis Fuego™ Meal while supplies last*.

Additionally, from June 20 to July 20, fans can turn up the temperature with Wendy’s in-app game, Spice Invasion, available to U.S. app users. In the retro arcade-style game, players navigate treacherous terrain, blasting Wendy’s menu items with Takis chips to earn points, win prizes and be entered to win the grand prize of $10,000**.

Flavor fiends can find their closest Wendy’s restaurant using the Wendy’s Restaurant Locator in the U.S. and Canada. This collaboration is one heat wave fans won’t want to miss!

