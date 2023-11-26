Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags Are Back this Season of Giving to Support Foster Care Adoption

‘Tis the season for giving back! Beginning this National Adoption Month, Wendy’s® is bringing back its sweet Frosty® Key Tag fundraiser. By purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $3, fans will receive one FREE Jr. Frosty, including the new limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase* every. single. day. until the end of 2024.

What’s even sweeter? The campaign supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and the nonprofit’s commitment to helping find safe, permanent and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care.

HOW & WHERE:

Beginning Monday, November 20, 2023, through February 14, 2024, here are three ways fans can purchase Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags:

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order. Wendy’s Mobile App: Fans will have two options to purchase Frosty Key Tags through the Wendy’s app. Opt for a digital Frosty Key Tag to instantly receive your Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to your Wendy’s Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.** Or, purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to receive a Frosty Key Tag that can be added to your favorite key chain.

Fans will have two options to purchase Frosty Key Tags through the Wendy’s app. Opt for a digital Frosty Key Tag to instantly receive your Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to your Wendy’s Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.** Or, purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to receive a Frosty Key Tag that can be added to your favorite key chain. Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer to gift all your loved ones, purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Foundation’s website.

WHY:

Whatever your motivation is for racing to purchase Frosty Key Tags this holiday season, you will directly benefit the work of the Foundation and help make more of life’s special moments possible for children waiting in foster care. Siblings Isaiah, Jordan and Sophia, who were adopted with help from the Foundation, now have the chance to take family vacations together, “We went to the Sequoia National Park, where we got to see all the sequoia trees. That was pretty cool,” shared Isaiah, adopted at age 12.

This year, Wendy’s is prepared to raise the most money through this campaign ever, supporting the Foundation’s work to find forever families before children age out of the foster care system without the safety net of a family. Talk about a sweet way to honor National Adoption Month.

To learn more about Frosty Key Tags and how Wendy’s is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy’s Square Deal Blog or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

Source: Wendy’s

