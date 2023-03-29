Wendy’s Fan-Favorite $3 Breakfast Deal is Back!

Wake up to Wendy’s Bacon or Sausage Egg & Swiss Croissant with Seasoned Potatoes for just $3*

WHAT:

For a breakfast that tastes as good as a good night’s sleep feels, Wendy’s is THAT breakfast. Rise and dine breakfast fans, the Wendy’s $3 Breakfast Deal is back!

Calling all breakfast lovers – Wendy’s® $3 Breakfast Deal is BACK. That’s right, you can get a Wendy’s Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant AND a small order of crispy Seasoned Potatoes for just $3*. We’re talking fresh-cracked eggs, creamy Swiss cheese sauce and crispy bacon or savory sausage on a flaky croissant bun – combined with our signature seasoned potatoes for just $3!* We promise you’re not dreaming – the delicious choice is yours. For a breakfast that’s worth getting up for, Wendy’s is THAT breakfast.

WHERE & WHEN:

Rise and dine by heading to participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours from Monday, March 27 through Sunday, June 4.

It’s only here for a limited time so don’t flake out on this deal!

WHY:

A hot breakfast is an eggcellent way to start your day and Wendy’s has THAT breakfast. With a flaky croissant sandwich and perfectly seasoned potatoes, Wendy’s fan-favorite $3 Breakfast* is everything you love about breakfast, done better.

HOW:

Wendy’s breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy’s mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy’s restaurant. Don’t forget to download Wendy’s mobile app so you don’t snooze on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy’s with Wendy’s Rewards™.**

Once you wake up to Wendy’s flaky croissants, you’ll never flake on breakfast again. See you in the morning!