Wendy’s Drops $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or $1 Double Stack in the App

March 17, 2025 – Wendy’s® is serving up the real MVP of March Madness® with two stars of its fresh, famous beef* lineup just in time for the tournament! Now through Sunday, April 13, fans can score bracket-winning deals with Wendy’s as the Official Hamburger of March Madness, including a $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or a $1 Double Stack™ with an additional purchase exclusively with the offer in the Wendy’s app**.

With millions of March Madness fans hungry for all the action, they can always count on Wendy’s to deliver fresh, never frozen beef while watching the tournament and the NCAA to provide more innovative, seamless ways for them to stay connected and engaged.

At point is the Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, a fast break for flavor with a signature square beef patty, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo. Down at the baseline, the Double Stack lays up two fresh beef patties topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion. With unrivaled taste and value at just $1 with purchase for the entire tournament, it’s the ultimate March Madness matchup with deals that can’t be (buzzer) beat! Fans can customize the full menu of Wendy’s fresh, famous food for the ultimate bite when ordering at restaurants nationwide, online or via the Wendy’s mobile app.

Plus, delivery partners are dishing an assist for fans that don’t want to miss a minute of the action. On DoorDash, DashPass subscribers can enjoy a free Son of Baconator® on orders of $20 or more, while all other users get $5 off a $20 order***. Through Uber Eats, all users can watch the game’s biggiestmoments with a BOGO Double Stack™ Biggie Bag®**** and GrubHub users can score a free Baconator® with purchase of $20 or more*****! These exclusive slam-dunk offers bring our fresh beef straight to you!

Burger and basketball fans alike can pivot to the Wendy’s app to score the $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or the $1 Double Stack™ each day now through Sunday, April 13.

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email