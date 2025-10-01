Wendy’s Debuts “Tendys” on Menus Nationwide

Sept. 30, 2025 – Wendy’s® is dropping Tendys. Introducing all-new Chicken Tenders – and they’re so good fans will know them by name. Fans can now order Chicken Tenders, a new core menu item, at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide. And the fun doesn’t stop there – we’ve got a lineup of six new dipping sauces for maximum flavor combinations.

Wendy’s Signature – The ultimate Tendys companion. Wendy’s signature creamy sauce with hints of black pepper, hot sauce and tons of savory goodness.

– The ultimate Tendys companion. Wendy’s signature creamy sauce with hints of black pepper, hot sauce and tons of savory goodness. Sweet Chili – Sweet and subtly spicy sauce with a touch of tang including notes of sriracha, garlic and ginger.

– Sweet and subtly spicy sauce with a touch of tang including notes of sriracha, garlic and ginger. Scorchin’ Hot – Creamy hot sauce with a heat that builds.

– Creamy hot sauce with a heat that builds. Creamy Ranch – Extra creamy and extra rich. The GOAT for all dipping needs.

– Extra creamy and extra rich. The GOAT for all dipping needs. Honey BBQ – A little bit sweet, a little bit smoky. A lot of barbecue.

– A little bit sweet, a little bit smoky. A lot of barbecue. Honey Mustard – Sweet honey and lightly tangy mustard with a rich Dijon flavor.

Built for Dipping

Chicken Tenders are available as three- or four-piece options and can be ordered as part of a combo meal or a la carte. Each three- or four-piece order comes with two dipping sauces. Want even more sauce? Additional dip cups are available for a small charge.

Younger Tendys fans can also enjoy the product as a two-piece serving in a Wendy’s Kids’ Meal®, complete with one dipping sauce. The experience doesn’t stop at flavor. Tendys arrive in all-new packaging built for dunking, with a dip-cup cutout that holds Wendy’s new sauces.

Welcome to “Tendy’s”

And because fans will know these chicken tenders on a first-name basis, select cities will even see some restaurants rebranded as “Tendy’s” this October, giving fans the ultimate chicken-and-sauce celebration. So, skip those other guys slinging chicken and find a local Tendy’s – or Wendy’s – to try the new chicken tenders today.

With crispy Tendys, bigger dips and bold new flavors, Wendy’s is changing the chicken tender game.

Source: Wendy’s

