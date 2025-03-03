Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich Is Back For A Limited Time

We know you’ve been waiting for this one. Wendy’s® Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is back on menus nationwide now through Sunday, April 20! This limited-time fish sandwich has earned a strong, dedicated fan base over the years and we’re here to give the people what they want. With seafood season around the corner, Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a reliable, satisfying go-to sure to satisfy your taste buds.

If you’re new to Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich craze, you’ve come to the right place to learn all about this savory sandwich! Here are the delicious details:

How can I get my hands on the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich ASAP?

We’re never one to bury the lede. To find the Crispy Panko Fish sandwich near you, head to your local Wendy’s to purchase in-restaurant or order for pick-up via the Wendy’s app.

What type of fish is Wendy’s fish sandwich fillet?

Our Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery. Independent third parties use scientific research to estimate the populations of Wild Alaskan Pollock in the Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands and Gulf of Alaska. Using these estimates, only about 15% of the population is caught each year, leaving an abundant population to thrive for future generations. Plus, Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock has traceability built into its supply chain, which is a priority for us at Wendy’s as part of our vision to deliver Fresh Famous Food Made Right for You .

Learn more about our responsible food-sourcing here .

What’s on the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich?

We know we have a good thing going with our Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which is why the sandwich build remains the same this year. Savor our Wild Caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles and creamy dill tartar sauce, all served on our premium bun.

What is the flavor profile of the Wild Alaskan Pollock sandwich?

We pride ourselves on offering what we believe is the best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants. The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet’s buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness.

Then, we get to the cheese. We know our fans enjoy adding a slice of creamy cheese, so we added American cheese to complement the crunchiness of the Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet, lettuce and pickles.

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email