Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich Coming Back to Menus

February 9, 2024 – Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is coming back to menus nationwide beginning Monday, February 12, 2024!

Wendy’s® limited-time fish sandwich has earned a strong, dedicated fan base over the years and we’re here to give the people what they want. With seafood season around the corner, Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a reliable, satisfying go-to for when you need it most.

For the best fish sandwich near you, head to your local Wendy’s to purchase the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich in-restaurant or order for pick-up via the Wendy’s app. Don’t want to leave the couch? Don’t worry. Order straight to your doorstep through the Wendy’s app or our delivery partners – DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Source: Wendy’s

