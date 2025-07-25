Wendy’s and Netflix’s Wednesday Cook Up a “Meal of Misfortune”

What happens when two iconic pig-tailed provocateurs join forces in the kitchen? They create a meal that is pure punishment in a bag: introducing the Wendy’s® x Wednesday™ Meal of Misfortune.

Designed by Wednesday Addams, the other pig-tailed outcast herself, the limited-time Meal of Misfortune is centred around the “Dips of Dread,” four inferno-inspired mystery sauces, along with “Rest in 10-Piece” Nuggets, small “Cursed & Crispy” Fries and a small “Raven’s Blood” Frosty®, all served in custom packaging only Wednesday could have devised*.

Fans can grab their very own Meal of Misfortune beginning Monday, Aug. 4 across the U.S. in restaurants or via the Wendy’s app in the U.S ., just in time for the WednesdaySeason 2 Part 1 premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 6. In Canada, fans can get the meal in restaurants or via the Wendy’s app starting Monday, Aug. 11. The meal will also be available in Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Guam.

Speaking of misfortune… no one will escape the Dips of Dread unscathed. With two mystery dipping sauces in each meal, only fate will decide which of the four dips – You Can’t Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake or Nowhere to Woe – accompany each order. Don’t bother asking which sauce you’ll get – you must surrender to your destiny. Those brave enough to try them all must endure multiple visits.

Wayward souls can dip into the Raven’s Blood Frosty, made with 100% Canadian dairy, and Wednesdaythemed Frosty cups, perfect for seeing that delicious dark cherry swirl.

Those hungry for punishment can get their hands on the meal beginning Monday, Aug. 11. Let the misfortune begin!

Source: Wendy’s

