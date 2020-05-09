



Today, Saturday, May 9th, The Well Outreach will be hosting a Drive Thru Mobile Food Pantry from 9:00am-10:30am at Spring Hill High School. Funded by United Healthcare, over 20,000lbs of food will be available for distribution to individuals and families in need. The mobile food pantry will be set up “drive-through” style ensuring both the safety of their guests and volunteers. There are no special requirements for eligibility- everyone is welcome and all will be served.

The Well Outreach is providing meals for more families than ever during the COVID19 pandemic. Established in 2006, The Well Outreach began as a local food pantry serving Williamson and Maury Counties. But during the COVID19 crisis, they are serving anyone that comes to their food pantry, regardless of where they live. Families and individuals who have never needed a food pantry before are needing the support of The Well, with 35-40% of guests served being new.

In the last year, The Well Outreach has grown exponentially, moving from a 1,000 sq ft. facility to a 5,000 sq ft. building on Main Street in Spring Hill. With this additional space, they can store up to five times the amount of food they could previously store and now guests can ‘grocery shop’ among the aisles of frozen, fresh and canned foods.

“The Well’s mission of ‘It takes a community to feed a community’, is illustrated with just a two person staff and 300 Well Outreach volunteers serving almost 7,000 families a year,” Executive Director of The Well Outreach, Shelly Sassen said. “We’re distributing 50,0000 weekend meals at eighteen local Williamson/Maury County schools through their JetPack programming and 240,000 pounds of food distributed through mobile food pantries.”

In an effort to reach as many people as possible during COVID19, The Well Outreach is making use of Facebook’s new Community Help Hub. With the Community Help Hub, it is easier than ever for nonprofits and organizations to connect with families and individuals in desperate need.

The Well Outreach was up 132% for the month of April on families served. At their most recent mobile food pantry on April 25th, The Well and Second Harvest Food Bank (with 100 volunteers) served 300 families in two hours and then ran out of food (20,000lbs). The remaining 73 families were fed out of The Well’s Main Street location, resulting in 371 Families served in under four hours.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Well Outreach- so they can continue feeding those in need- visit https://www.springhillwell.org.

The Well Outreach exists to be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving those in need through supporting spiritual, emotional, and physical growth. This outreach includes a weekly food pantry, a weekend backpack food program in area schools, ‘snack stash’ bins full of snacks provided to area schools, and mobile food pantries held several times a year serving the larger community.



