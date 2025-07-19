Welcome to 8101 Turning Point Drive: A Masterfully Crafted Estate Nestled in Primm Farm

Elegantly crafted and thoughtfully appointed, 8101 Turning Point Drive is more than a home — it’s a statement of timeless sophistication nestled in the heart of Brentwood’s most exclusive community, Primm Farm. Every inch of this remarkable estate reflects a commitment to luxury living, from its grand architectural presence to the artful interior details, which are designed to elevate daily life.

For the discerning buyer seeking beauty, privacy, and purposeful design, this is a rare opportunity to own a home that perfectly balances modern amenities with classic elegance. Step inside this estate, an exclusive listing by Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate.

Why You’ll Love This Luxury Home:

Main-Level Retreats : Three beautiful bedrooms on the main floor offer convenience and serenity.

Chef’s Kitchen : Dual islands, a 36″ refrigerator, separate freezer, full scullery, and an adjoining wine room ensure effortless entertaining.

Wellness & Recreation : A private exercise room, sauna, media room with a bar, and a secure safe room provide comfort and peace of mind.

Smart Comfort : Elevator access to all levels and solid-core doors throughout promise both accessibility and acoustic privacy.

Exceptional New Construction by Landon Development

3D Rendering of 8101 Turning Point Drive by Landon Development, Not Photo of Actual Home

8101 Turning Point Drive is a new construction masterpiece designed and constructed by award-winning homebuilder Landon Development. Every component of this estate has been thoughtfully designed for elevated, luxury living. With special details in every room of the home and uniquely beautiful finishes, you won’t find a more elegant home for sale in Brentwood.

3D Rendering of 8101 Turning Point Drive by Landon Development, Not Photo of Actual Home

Luxurious Personal Sanctuaries

Photo is for representation purposes only to show the builder’s work – Not a photo of the actual home.

The primary suite in this home is a grand retreat, featuring a cozy fireplace, a spa-like bath, a sauna, safe storage, and a built-in beverage bar. The spacious owner’s retreat is a breath of fresh air to relax away from the hustle and bustle of life. Upper-level suites also feature special touches, including two additional bedrooms each with a fireplace, plush baths, and walk-in closets. A bunk area and loft create a versatile space for guests or family.

Seamless Indoor and Outdoor Living

Photo is for representation purposes only to show the builder’s work – Not a photo of the actual home.

8101 Turning Point Dr is an estate designed for entertaining, offering seamless opportunities for both indoor and outdoor living. A sparkling resort-style 20×40 pool with spa enhancement invites relaxation and celebration. Adjoining the pool is an elaborate outdoor kitchen and lounge space with a fireplace, perfect for alfresco dining. The most special amenity? The greenhouse! A charming touch for plant enthusiasts, complete with a working sink and built-in planters.

Distinctive Features Throughout

Photo is for representation purposes only to show the builder’s work – Not a photo of the actual home.

Vaulted and double-height ceilings amplify the sense of space.

Dedicated laundry/craft room with island layout.

Expansive 4-car garage with in-built storage and exercise room access.

Dual staircases elegantly unite the home’s levels.

A Rare Opportunity in Brentwood, TN

8101 Turning Point Drive isn’t just a home—it’s a lifestyle. An estate designed for lasting memories and the modern entrepreneur. Presented by Susan Gregory of Onward Real Estate, this exclusive offering invites discerning buyers and connoisseurs of bespoke living to experience its unmatched luxury.

To arrange a private showing or receive additional information about this estate or other homes in Primm Farm, contact Susan Gregory today.

