Welcome Home to Columbia, TN

For some of the best small-town living in the country, look no further than Columbia, Tennessee!

If you’re searching for a vibrant small town that has it all, Columbia should be on your radar. This storybook community is located just 45 minutes south of Nashville and offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern amenities that make it a popular destination for residents and tourists alike.

At Wright Family Home Builders, we love recommending Columbia to people who want to live near Nashville but still experience small-town living. Here’s more about this great town:

Small-Town Living

One of the things that sets Columbia apart is its picturesque downtown area. The city’s Main Street district is home to a wide array of locally-owned shops and restaurants, as well as several historic buildings that have been beautifully preserved. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern cooking or looking to browse a selection of unique gifts and souvenirs, you’ll surely find something you love in Columbia’s downtown area.

Beautiful Scenery

Of course, there’s much more to Columbia than just its downtown. The city is surrounded by beautiful natural scenery, making it an excellent place for outdoor enthusiasts to explore. One popular spot is Chickasaw Trace Park, which offers hiking and biking trails, picnic areas, and even a disc golf course. Other nearby attractions include the Columbia Arts District, the James K. Polk Home and Museum, and the Rippavilla Plantation.

True Community

One of the things that truly sets Columbia apart is its sense of community. With a population of approximately 40,000, Columbia is a tight-knit town where neighbors know each other by name and are always ready to lend a helping hand. This community spirit makes it an especially great place for families, as there are plenty of local events and activities.

Check out Columbia, TN, for incredible Halloween activities!

Head down to Columbia this spooky season for some of the best Halloween fun available in the greater metropolitan Nashville area! Check out these wonderful local events:

Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods – Spooktacular fun for families with children ages 8 and up. This local attraction features the Zombie Hayride, Hillbilly Hollar Haunted Woods, and an Entertainment Zone. Millers Thrillers is the place to go for a ghoulishly good time this Halloween in the greater Nashville area!

Pumpkin Paradise at Satterwhite Farm – A month-long, family-fun fall festival with swings, slides, a corn box, pedal track, climbing tires, an inside hay maze, sit-n-play, flying pigs, gravel pit, and much more. Not to mention – pumpkins galore!

Ghosts of Greenwood – For a (not quite spooky) tour of Greenwood Cemetery at dusk, visit Ghosts of Greenwood on October 20 and 21. Professional actors and volunteers bring the past to life at the gravesites of Columbia’s oldest public burial ground.

Halloween Bash – Get spooky at The Rebel Bar & Grill’s Halloween Bash on October 27! With live music from Los Swamp Monsters, a costume contest, and excellent food and drinks, you’ll have a monstrously good time!

Come home to Columbia with Wright Family Home Builders!

If you’re ready to make this small-town gem your home, Wright Family Home Builders is ready to guide you on your journey. With a licensed contractor and realtor team, you’re in the best hands to build or purchase the perfect dream home for you and your family.

Trust Wright Family Home Builders to guide you through the process of buying or building your home. With integrity, experience, and compassion, our team will work to simplify the process so you feel confident and happy with your result.

Wright Family Home Builders serves Dickson, Davidson, Cheatham, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Williamson, and Maury counties in Middle Tennessee. To get started today, schedule a consultation or call us at 615-218-2472.