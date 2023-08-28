Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team Set for This Weekend

The Nolensville Little League Team has had an incredible year full of achievements, and they recently finished their year with their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series.

A welcome home parade for the team will be held on Sunday, September 3, at 2:30 p.m. The parade will be in celebration of the team’s accomplishments this season which includes District 7 Champions, Tennessee State Champions, and Little League World Series appearance for a third year in a row ( finished 4th in the United States).

The golf cart parade will begin at the Nolensville Historic School Greenway located at 7248 Nolensville Road, continuing to the Nolensville Park, 2310 Nolensville Road.

They are encouraging all of their supporters and fans to line the pathway to greet the team. After the parade, there will be an opportunity to meet the team and they will be signing autographs.

See the parade route below.