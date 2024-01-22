Ween Announces ’40 Years of Ween’ Tour Stopping at Ascend Amphitheater

This year marks the 40th year of the band Ween. The band will celebrate will a tour titled “40 Years of Ween Tour.”

The tour will stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, April 20th.

Find tickets here.

Ween, formed in New Hope, Pennsylvania, in 1984, is an experimental rock duo consisting of childhood friends Aaron Freeman (Gene Ween) and Mickey Melchiondo (Dean Ween). Known for their eclectic musical style that spans genres like rock, alternative, and psychedelia, Ween gained a cult following for their humorous and unconventional approach to songwriting. Their discography includes albums like “Chocolate and Cheese” and “The Mollusk,” showcasing their versatility and wit. Despite occasional hiatuses, Ween’s influence endures, leaving a lasting impact on the alternative music scene with their irreverent creativity and unpredictable sonic explorations.