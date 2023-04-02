Weekly Weather Outlook 4-2-7-2023 Windy, Stormy, Rainy

Enjoy your Sunday. We will see increasing winds, strong to severe storms and a chance of rain every day this week beginning Monday. Keeping a particular eye on the storm event Wednesday for possible severe weather. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 78. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.