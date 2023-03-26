Weekly Weather Outlook 3-26-4-1, 2023

Seasonable temps, a chance of frost and March may roll out like a lion, here is this week’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.