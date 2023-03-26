Weekly Weather Outlook 3-26-4-1, 2023

Seasonable temps, a chance of frost and March may roll out like a lion, here is this week’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today
Sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Monday
A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.