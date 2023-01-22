Weekly Weather Forecast 1-23-27, 2023 Mid-Week Mayhem

A look at the forecast this week begins and ends pretty well it’s Tuesday-Thursday we will be keeping a particular eye on as this next system develops.

Sunday Night A chance of sprinkles before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A chance of sprinkles before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.