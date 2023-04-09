Weekly Weather 4-9-14-2023 Spring Comes and Stays

We are ecstatic about the weather this week!

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 46. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.