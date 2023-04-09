Weekly Weather 4-9-14-2023 Spring Comes and Stays

We are ecstatic about the weather this week!
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.