Weekly Weather 4-17–22-2023 Nice Start Storms Later

By
Clark Shelton
-
Nice temps and plenty of sun to start the week. This will give way to rain and storms and cooler temps by the end of the week.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Clark Shelton
