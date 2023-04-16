Weekly Weather 4-17–22-2023 Nice Start Storms Later

Nice temps and plenty of sun to start the week. This will give way to rain and storms and cooler temps by the end of the week.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.