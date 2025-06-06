Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Southall Farm & Inn Takes Over Nashville Restaurant Audrey

photo courtesy of Southall

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will take over operations of Chef Sean Brock’s Nashville restaurant Audrey. Read more

2Bicentennial Park Grand Opening Set for June 18

After years of anticipation, Bicentennial Park in downtown Franklin is ready to open its gates to the public. Read more

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Franklin Cocktail Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

4Fast-Casual Healthy Eatery Flower Child Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open on Tuesday, June 24, at Southside at McEwen in Franklin. Read more

5Opry Mills Expanding with Eight New Stores

photo courtesy of Opry Mills

With summer upon us, Opry Mills has added more stores to shop this season, including four first-to-market offerings, such as Marc Jacobs, Sbarro Pizza, Pono, and JD Sports. Read more

