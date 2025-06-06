Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
According to the Nashville Business Journal, Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will take over operations of Chef Sean Brock’s Nashville restaurant Audrey. Read more
After years of anticipation, Bicentennial Park in downtown Franklin is ready to open its gates to the public. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open on Tuesday, June 24, at Southside at McEwen in Franklin. Read more
With summer upon us, Opry Mills has added more stores to shop this season, including four first-to-market offerings, such as Marc Jacobs, Sbarro Pizza, Pono, and JD Sports. Read more
