Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
If you were in downtown Franklin this morning, you may have seen the beginning of a new era for City Hall in Franklin. Read more
On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., four men wearing face coverings were seen on camera in the Witherspoon subdivision. A residential burglary was discovered today, May 22, in the same neighborhood. Read more
Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson married attorney Brittney Eakins on Tuesday, May 20, before 350 friends and family at the lush 160-acre Graystone Quarry in Williamson County. Read more
In February, we reported that Nashville steakhouse Char Restaurant announced an expansion into Franklin, with a new location inside the mixed-use development Canteen on Carothers. Read more
May 20, 2025 – A mother and daughter have been arrested in connection with a theft at a Nashville Lululemon store. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter