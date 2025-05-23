Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Take a Look at the Demolition of City Hall in Franklin

Franklin-City-Hall-Demo
Photo by Donna Vissman

If you were in downtown Franklin this morning, you may have seen the beginning of a new era for City Hall in Franklin. Read more

2Burglary Crew Strikes Home Near Walking Trail in Brentwood

On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., four men wearing face coverings were seen on camera in the Witherspoon subdivision. A residential burglary was discovered today, May 22, in the same neighborhood. Read more

3Country Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson Gets Married in Franklin

photo by Addie Jernigan Photography

Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson married attorney Brittney Eakins on Tuesday, May 20, before 350 friends and family at the lush 160-acre Graystone Quarry in Williamson County. Read more

4Upscale Steakhouse Char Announces Franklin Expansion

photo courtesy of Char

In February, we reported that Nashville steakhouse Char Restaurant announced an expansion into Franklin, with a new location inside the mixed-use development Canteen on Carothers. Read more

5Mother, Daughter Accused of Stealing $1.6K in Merchandise from Lululemon

Lululemon sign at the entrance of retail store of Lululemon Athletica an athletic apparel retailer. – Palo Alto, California, USA – 2021 (Shutterstock)

May 20, 2025 – A mother and daughter have been arrested in connection with a theft at a Nashville Lululemon store. Read more

