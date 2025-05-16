Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Whataburger opened its first location in Williamson County on Monday, May 12th. Read more
The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria now through May 18th. Read more
A fugitive on the U.S. Marshals Service’s “Most Wanted” list has been captured in Brentwood, WSMV reports. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Adrian Abernathy on Monday afternoon at a residence on Autumn Oaks Drive. Read more
The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department recently named Derek Hyde, a battalion chief with 23 years of experience, as the department’s new deputy fire chief. Read more
