Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Photos: Whataburger Grand Opening in Brentwood

photo by Donna Vissman

Whataburger opened its first location in Williamson County on Monday, May 12th. Read more

3CoolSprings Galleria Carnival Returns this Weekend

CoolSprings Carnival 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

The popular spring carnival is back at CoolSprings Galleria now through May 18th. Read more

4Wanted Suspect Arrested in Brentwood by U.S. Marshals

A fugitive on the U.S. Marshals Service’s “Most Wanted” list has been captured in Brentwood, WSMV reports. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Adrian Abernathy on Monday afternoon at a residence on Autumn Oaks Drive. Read more

5Brentwood Names Derek Hyde New Deputy Chief of Fire and Rescue

New Deputy Chief of Fire and Rescue, Derek Hyde (Photo: City of Brentwood)

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department recently named Derek Hyde, a battalion chief with 23 years of experience, as the department’s new deputy fire chief. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here