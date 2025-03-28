Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Cars and a Cause

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Photos: The King of Kings Movie Premiere in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

On Tuesday, March 25th, a movie premiere was held in Franklin for The King of Kings, a production from Angel Studios. Read more

3Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 7.0

titans mock draft 7
Photo from Titans

The Titans have taken a pause in free agency, at least for now. Read more

4Petition to Rename Nashville Airport After Dolly Parton Receives Over 20K Signatures

Photo by Jim-Wright

A petition is circulating to rename Nashville International Airport after local country icon Dolly Parton. Read more

5Chomps Beef Sticks Recalled Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Photo: USDA

Idaho Smokehouse Partners, LLC, a Shelley, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday. Read more

