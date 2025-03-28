Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
On Tuesday, March 25th, a movie premiere was held in Franklin for The King of Kings, a production from Angel Studios. Read more
The Titans have taken a pause in free agency, at least for now. Read more
A petition is circulating to rename Nashville International Airport after local country icon Dolly Parton. Read more
Idaho Smokehouse Partners, LLC, a Shelley, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter