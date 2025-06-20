Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Franklin Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation, Immigration Offenses

Camilo Campos-Hurtado, Photo: Franklin Police Department

Camilo Campos-Hurtado, 65, of Franklin, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Experience-Spring-Hill

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

3Tecovas Sets Open Date for Franklin Store

photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin’s historic downtown square is set to welcome boot brand Tecovas. Read more

4Fairview Man Strikes Deputy, Pulls Gun During Domestic Dispute

Robert Sorell (WCSO)

A Fairview man is facing several charges after he is being accused of assault and pointing a gun at a Williamson County deputy. Read more

5Franklin Police Honor Restaurant Manager For Heroic Actions

Franklin Deputy Chief J.P. Taylor, Byron Crump, and Sergeant Leigh Hester. Photo: Franklin Police

The Franklin Police Department recognized a local restaurant manager Wednesday with the department’s Citizen Commendation, a distinguished honor reserved for extraordinary acts of bravery by members of the community. Read more

