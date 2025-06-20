Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Camilo Campos-Hurtado, 65, of Franklin, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Franklin’s historic downtown square is set to welcome boot brand Tecovas. Read more
A Fairview man is facing several charges after he is being accused of assault and pointing a gun at a Williamson County deputy. Read more
The Franklin Police Department recognized a local restaurant manager Wednesday with the department’s Citizen Commendation, a distinguished honor reserved for extraordinary acts of bravery by members of the community. Read more
