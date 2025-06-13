Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
A pedestrian, identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, was killed Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street.
The Tennessee Education Lottery announced today that the winning $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot ticket from the drawing held Saturday, June 7, was sold at Publix, 4935 Main Street in Spring Hill.
Southwest Value Partners and Leiper's Fork Distillery, a family-owned and operated whiskey distillery based in Williamson County, announced today that they will expand to Nashville Yards.
An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued Thursday afternoon.
The Well Coffeehouse is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Franklin, 711 CoolSprings Boulevard, will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, marking the first Well Coffeehouse in Franklin.
