Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Country Singer Conner Smith Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on 3rd Avenue North

Conner Smith performs at the Riverfront Stage on Friday, June 9 during CMA Fest 2023 in downtown Nashville..

A pedestrian, identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, was killed Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street. Read more

2$37.37 Million Lotto America Jackpot Winner Sold at Spring Hill Publix

The Tennessee Education Lottery announced today that the winning $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot ticket from the drawing held Saturday, June 7, was sold at Publix, 4935 Main Street in Spring Hill. Read more

3Leiper’s Fork Distillery Expands to Nashville Yards

Leiper\’s Fork Distillery at Nashville Yards. Photo Credit: Gresham Smith

Southwest Value Partners and Leiper’s Fork Distillery, a family-owned and operated whiskey distillery based in Williamson County, announced today that they will expand to Nashville Yards. Read more

4Suspect Sought After McDonald’s Robbery in Cool Springs

An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for William D. Bartholomew, 52 in Wednesday night’s armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s.

An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued Thursday afternoon. Read more

5The Well Coffeehouse Announces Grand Opening Details for New Franklin Store

photo by Donna Vissman

The Well Coffeehouse is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Franklin, 711 CoolSprings Boulevard, will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, marking the first Well Coffeehouse in Franklin. Read more

