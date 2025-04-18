Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Easter Egg Hunt
photo from BeFunky

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans at Bell Bottoms Up with a Performance

photo by TC Group & Vraj Patel

On Sunday afternoon, Lainey Wilson surprised fans with an impromptu rooftop concert at her Nashville establishment, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. Read more

New Downtown Franklin Pizza Joint Slice House Announces Grand Opening Details

©2024 Marc Fiorito – Gamma Nine Photography

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a fast-casual pizza franchise, is proud to announce the April 19, 2025 opening of its new Franklin location, the first in the state and furthest east in the U.S., franchised and operated by Tyler Ichien. Read more

Swig to Celebrate Birthday with $1 Cookies

photo by Donna Vissman

Swig now has two locations in Middle Tennessee. You can participate in their birthday celebration this Saturday, April 12th, from 10 am until close. Read more

Black Bear Possibly Spotted in Spring Hill

spring-hill-police-car-with-logo

Residents are urged to report any sightings to police dispatch at 931-486-2632, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Read more

