Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans at Bell Bottoms Up with a Performance
On Sunday afternoon, Lainey Wilson surprised fans with an impromptu rooftop concert at her Nashville establishment, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. Read more
New Downtown Franklin Pizza Joint Slice House Announces Grand Opening Details
Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a fast-casual pizza franchise, is proud to announce the April 19, 2025 opening of its new Franklin location, the first in the state and furthest east in the U.S., franchised and operated by Tyler Ichien. Read more
Swig to Celebrate Birthday with $1 Cookies
Swig now has two locations in Middle Tennessee. You can participate in their birthday celebration this Saturday, April 12th, from 10 am until close. Read more
Black Bear Possibly Spotted in Spring Hill
Residents are urged to report any sightings to police dispatch at 931-486-2632, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter