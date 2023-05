Weekend Weather : Steeplechase, Rodeo Parade, and Mother’s Day Forecast

It’s going to be a bumpy weekend, and those heading to Steeplechase or the Franklin Rodeo Parade, or the Rennaissance Festival need to be watching for possible cancellations and be weather aware while you are there. Mother’s Day Brunch looks ok, any afternoon plans be aware. It will be near 90 on Mother’s Day, but cooler air is approaching and I believe if there is going to be severe weather, Sunday afternoon/evening may be our best bet.